Sommer Ray Shows Off Insane Booty Gains In Sizzling New Video

American model Sommer Ray likely inspired hundreds of thousands of fans on social media after she shared a sizzling new video of herself working out her glutes on Friday, July 24. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 25.1 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 23-year-old, who is best known for her fitness regimen, was recorded while inside of her home gym, as pictures of herself were hanging up on the walls. Sommer took center stage in the clip as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of fitness routines. She also exuded both playful and sexy vibes as she danced around, and stared straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted brunette-blond hair, did not appear to be styled and she was seen pinning it up in the video — likely to keep the locks from getting in the way of her workout.

The model’s famous curves clearly stood out most in the video, as she flaunted them with a revealing and fashionable ensemble.

She opted for an olive green top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. As Sommer went braless and the garment was quite tight, it did not conceal much. The top further revealed a bit of cleavage. Also on display was her slim and chiseled core as the sporty number was cropped.

She teamed the top with matching workout shorts that featured a tropical print and also did not leave much to the imagination. The shorts especially showed off her curvy hips, toned thighs, and bodacious derriere.

In the caption, she outlined her routine, naming all of the different workouts she conducted. She further informed fans to visit the link in her bio if they wished to work out with her.

Sommer also announced that she would be dropping fitness bands, similar to the one she used in her clip, next week on her online store.

The eye-catching clip was met with a lot of support and approval, amassing more than 60,000 likes and 244,000 views in just 26 minutes after going live. An additional 504 followers also took to the comments section to praise Sommer on her body, perseverance, and good looks.

“You are so amazing, I love you,” one user commented.

“You are the most beautiful girl ever,” a second fan added.

“Now, this inspired me honestly,” a third individual asserted.

“You are so cool girl,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Sommer has posted more than one smoking-hot look to her social media accounts. Just on July 22, she dazzled her fans after she rocked a matching plaid skirt and top set that showed off her killer curves as she posed with her skateboard, per The Inquisitr. That popular snap has amassed more than 1.2 million likes so far.