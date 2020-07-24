Addison Rae Easterling Stuns In Glamorous New Snapshot

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling wowed her fans while showing off bright red lipstick.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Friday, July 24 to treat her enormous audience base to a stunning new snapshot of herself. The 19-year-old social media sensation looked ultra glamorous in the close up photo.

Easterling rocked an elaborate outfit by the New York City based clothing designer Kim Shui. This particular ensemble is called Qi Pao and the pattern is Brocade Snakeskin. The outfit was sleeveless and showed off Easterling’s toned arms. It featured a high collar and was composed of hues of red, orange, and yellow.

The social media star was all done up for the snapshot, both her hair and makeup done professionally. She wore her long dark brown hair down in waves, a few pieces framing her face. The look was completed by hair stylist Ruslan Nureev. Easterling wore a full face of makeup, including ruby red lipstick that made her lips pop. Her cosmetic look was complete by makeup artist Patrick Ta.

Easterling sat outside to pose for the photo, the sun shining down on her. Palm trees and a bright blue sky could be seen in the reflection of the glass door behind her. She tilted her head, looking over her shoulder while maintaining a serious expression.

As Easterling’s posts often do, the post quickly gained lots of attention, racking up 1.3 million likes in only an hour. Easterling is no stranger to fame now, with a vast following both on Instagram and TikTok. The teen boasts 23.8 million followers on Instagram as well as an incredible 52 million on TikTok, where she is known for her viral dancing videos. She is one of the biggest creators on the platform, her audience continuing to grow by the day.

On this particular post, plenty of fans took to the comments section to gush over Easterling’s incredible beauty and to share their admiration of her. Others tried to get her attention or earn a reply from her.

“So gorgeous!!!” wrote one fan.

“You’re an angel, you’re killing this look!” gushed another social media user.

“You are such a natural beauty Addison! Absolutely stunning!” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling has begun associating with big name celebrities even forming a friendship with Kourtney Kardashian. She has been photographed hanging out not only with Kardashian, but with her ex Scott Disick and their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. She has filmed dancing videos with the family and even hung out poolside at Kardashian’s mansion.