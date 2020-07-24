Daisy Keech Shows Off Killer Figure In Skimpy Bikini Top And Shorts

American internet sensation Daisy Keech sent fans on social media into a frenzy once again after she shared a gorgeous new photo of herself on Friday, July 24. The bombshell posted the new content on her Instagram account for her 5 million followers, and it instantly caught the attention of thousands of fans.

The 20-year-old was photographed outdoors while at the beach, as sand and palm trees filled the background behind her. Daisy took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, posing candidly as she held up her bicycle. She further emitted an unbothered vibe as she looked away from the camera.

Her long platinum blond hair was seemingly parted in the middle and pulled back with a butterfly clip. The locks also did not look to be styled as they were in natural-looking, slight waves.

What stood out the most, though, was the model’s enviable curves, as she flaunted them with a casual and revealing outfit.

Her bikini top was a soft beige color and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her bust, accentuating her chest. The top’s tiny triangular cups also struggled to contain her assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of faded-blue shorts that also flaunted her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. The bottoms, which looked to be made out of a soft material, also drew eyes towards her slim core as they featured a high-waisted design.

Daisy also went barefoot for the snap and did not accessorize the look.

Daisy added a geotag to the post, letting her fans know that she was photographed on Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

The sunny photo was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, amassing more than 59,000 likes since going live just 20 minutes ago. More than 420 followers also quickly took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her good looks, figure, and ensemble.

“So stunning babe, I love you,” one user asked.

“Aw you are too cute queen,” a second fan added.

“You look so good,” a third individual chimed in.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Daisy has shared more than one eye-catching image of herself on social media these past couple of weeks. Just on July 15, she wowed her Instagram followers after she rocked just tiny daisy dukes and a skintight top, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post received more than 500,000 likes.