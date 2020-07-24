Sierra Furtado Stuns In A Skimpy Bikini In Newport Beach

Sierra Furtado kicked off the weekend right by rocking a bikini and enjoying a boat ride in Southern California. The Jul 23 Instagram photo showed the model soaking up the sun and flaunting her bronze body.

Sierra posed on the front of a boat and wore a big smile on her face. The model turned her head to the side and squinted slightly as she looked into the camera. As her geotag suggested, she was in Newport Harbor in Newport Beach, California. A cloudless blue sky appeared overhead, and the calm blue ocean waters and several other boaters could be seen at her back. The front of the boat was lined with wood trim, and it also featured a small white speaker.

Sierra sat on the top of a sun pad and bent one leg behind her back and the other in the front. She showed off her bombshell body in a crocheted bikini that possessed a light brown hue. The piece boasted an intricate pattern that gave the illusion of several triangles on her chest. The top of the suit featured the popular low-cut design, and the tiny cups offered a generous glimpse of cleavage. The top secured around her back in a halterneck style, and her toned arms and shoulders were well on display.

The bottom boasted the same crocheted fabric with only enough material to cover up what was necessary. The garment had thin, string sides that stretched over her hips and left her toned legs in full view. Sierra covered a portion of her midsection, but the upper-half of the sculpted stomach was able to be seen. The social media star held a pair of sunglasses in her hands added a few other accessories to her beachside look, including a dainty necklace and a couple of hoop earrings.

Sierra wore her long, blond locks down, and her hair blew in the ocean breeze. In the caption of the post, she wrote “TGIF” and added a kissy-face emoji to the end of her post.

More than 51,000 fans have shown their love for the fun Friday photo by double-tapping the post. Over 131 Instagrammers opted to flood the picture with love in the form of comments.

“Wow you are such a beauty,” one follower gushed with a single red heart emoji.

“I have the worlds biggest crush on this girl idk what to do,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“I love how glowy and happy you look,” a third follower exclaimed with a few flame emoji.

“You look so beautiful,” one more added.