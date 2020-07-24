Kara Del Toro Teases Fans With A Low-Cut Dress And ‘Sherbert Dreams’

Kara Del Toro took to Instagram on Friday to share some luscious snapshots with her fans, and they were quick to eat these snaps up. The model’s new post contained three photos, all of which featured her posing in a dress that highlighted many of her most notorious curvy features. She teased in her caption that she was having some delicious dreams and this was all people needed to read to flood her page with love.

In her caption, Kara noted that this piece was from the Revolve brand. It appeared that this was their “Monroe” midi dress that was designed with a pastel ombre multi-colored effect. The light green, yellow, and orange hues provided the perfect contrast to Kara’s tanned, flawless skin. In addition, she added a light pink handbag to complement the pastel colors in the garment.

The front of the garment had a couple of ties that she left loose enough to showcase quite a bit of her deep cleavage. In the first photo, Kara gazed directly toward the camera, her lips parted slightly and a sultry expression on her face. Her blond tresses were parted slightly off-center and they tumbled over her shoulders. She added a couple of necklaces to incorporate a bit of bling into the shot and had a couple of rings on her fingers as well.

“Wow, you are so pretty,” one fan commented after seeing these new uploads.

The second snap in this trio of uploads showed Kara standing in a similar position. However, in this one, she looked off to one side and grasped a bit of the green fabric in one hand to pull it up just a touch.

The last picture showcased the model pulling up the soft fabric slightly on her side. She looked down toward the ground and her hair was swept over her head and left to gently cascade down her back.

“If perfection existed,” someone exclaimed.

More than 12,000 of Kara’s 1.5 million followers noticed and liked this post during the first hour that it was live on her Instagram page. About 150 people commented as well, showering the 28-year-old model with praise.

“You are hotter than the sun,” another fan declared.

Kara shares plenty of pictures showcasing her incredible curves while modeling bikinis and lingerie, and naturally, people always go wild over those. However, she also has a knack for wearing garments that provide significantly more coverage while still raising heart rates. This dress was certainly a good example of that and her supporters did not hesitate to respond.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” detailed a follower.