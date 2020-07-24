Halle Berry Skateboards In Knotted Top & Bikini Bottoms While Flaunting Killer Physique

Actress Halle Berry is committed to her fitness regime, but she also knows how important it is to have fun every once in a while. On Friday, she shared video that saw her rocking a knotted top and a pair of bikini bottoms while enjoying some time on a skateboard.

Halle, 53, wore a white t-shirt, which was knotted in front a few inches above her belly button. The shirt was ripped at the neckline and had the words “kind people are my kinda people” across the front of it in red letters. She teamed the shirt with a pair of brightly-colored floral bikini bottoms that had a high, belted waist. She completed her sexy look with a pair of red sunglasses with heart-shaped frames.

The video began by showing a body of water before cutting to the celebrity while she skated barefoot on the board down a street with a huge smile on her face. It showed Halle from different angles as she maneuvered down the road while keeping her balance. The clip zoomed in and showed a close-up of her muscular legs and taut abs.

The clip also cut to a few scenes the captured Halle from the waist up as she smiled and held her hands in her hair with her eyes closed. At one point, she caught a frisbee while on the board. The clip ended with a scene of Halle from behind as she got on the skateboard and took off. The song “Godspeed,” by Frank Ocean played in the background.

In a lengthy post, Halle encouraged her followers to make their workouts fun while wishing them a happy Friday.

She certainly looked like she was having fun in the video, and her fans took notice. The post got a lot of love with more than 40,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Some took a minute to thank Halle for her inspiring posts. Others told her that she looked fabulous.

“Awesome Halle you are always such a inspiration to so many,” one follower wrote.

“Halle showing us what 30 looks like while not even being 30!” quipped a second Instagram user.

“You look fantastic! Such a pretty lady!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Damn! You’re hot. If I tried that, it will be straight to the hospital,” joked a fourth fan.

The award-winning actress devotes quite a bit of time and energy to her fitness and health, and it shows. She has a body that looks as good some women half her age. Halle does not seem to mind showing if off everyone every so often, either. Earlier this month, she uploaded a photo that saw her flaunting her curves in a set of form-fitting sportswear.