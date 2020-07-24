Chrissy Teigen Twins With Daughter Luna In Adorable Post

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna showed off matching outfits.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Friday, July 24 to share an adorable new photo featuring her and her 4 year old daughter Luna. Luna was dressed as Teigen’s mini-me in a matching pink and white outfit.

Teigen wore a white romper featuring pink flowers. The piece featuring a collar as well as a bow that tied around the waist. The romper cut off near her upper thigh and showed off her extra tan, toned legs. She appeared to be going makeup free and wore her long light brown hair tied up in a bun on the top of her head. She struck a model pose with one hand on her waist and lifted her leg in the air like a ballerina.

Meanwhile, Luna had on her own miniature version of her mother’s outfit. She showed off a white dress with pink flowers that matched her mother’s romper. Her outfit featured ruffles and pink pom poms on the trim as well as pink bows that tied around her shoulders. The little girl’s curly brown hair was pulled back like her mothers and she smiled as she attempted to imitate Teigen’s model pose.

Teigen looked extra proud and beamed while looking down at her daughter. The family just returned home after spending the week filming for Teigen’s husband John Legen’s upcoming music video. The mother and daughter appeared to pose in their Los Angeles mansion, a large potted plant visible next to them.

The sweet post quickly gained lots of attention online and racked up 200,000 likes in less than an hour. The television personality has a wide online presence with 30.7 million followers just on Instagram alone. She frequently posts sweet and often comical photos of her children to her account.

Teigen’s many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to gush over the sweet photo and to express just how much they thought the mother-daughter duo looked alike.

“Haha! She’ll be the next supermodel! You two are adorable hope you have a great weekend!” wrote one fan.

“It doesn’t get much cuter than this,” remarked another person.

Teigen did not limit the comments on this particular post as she has done for many of her recent photos. Due to recent online bullying, the mom of two has been carefully monitoring her comments on both Instagram and Twitter. Both she and her husband have been accused of having some connection to the late Jeffrey Epstein, as The Inquisitr previously reported.