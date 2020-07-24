Chloe Saxon Rocks A Skimpy Cover-Up That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Buxom bombshell Chloe Saxon stunned her 793,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a tantalizing double update in which she wore barely anything at all. In the two shots, Chloe had on a cover-up from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Chloe was indoors, and a crushed gray velvet couch was positioned to her left. She stood by a window covered in blinds, which allowed in a bit of sunshine while still keeping her in the shade.

The mini dress Chloe wore left little to the imagination, as it was crafted from what looked like a crocheted material with large holes across the entire garment. The piece was sleeveless, and showed off her slender arms, and also had a figure-hugging fit. The silhouette accentuated her hourglass shape by nipping in at her waist before flaring back out over her gravity-defying derriere.

The dress was made even more scandalous thanks to the addition of a slit on one side that stretched nearly all the way to Chloe’s hip, exposing nearly her entire thigh. Chloe kept her body angled towards the window so the camera captured her shapely rear while leaving her front obscured. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in tousled curls, and she gazed seductively over her shoulder in the steamy shot.

Chloe twisted her figure a bit further away from the camera in the second picture, which accentuated her curvaceous figure as the garment stretched over her body. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression as she continued to gaze at the camera.

The cream-colored fabric of the crocheted cover-up looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and her colorful tattoos were visible through the netting as well.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling cover-up, and the share racked up over 5,200 likes within one hour of going live. It also received 159 comments from Chloe’s eager audience.

“You are perfect,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Looking so beautiful,” a second follower remarked.

“I need this,” one fan commented, loving her revealing look.

“You are gorgeous,” another added simply.

Chloe loves to show off her curvaceous figure in all kinds of attire. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a triple update in which she rocked a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans, thigh-high brown boots, and a skimpy top that put her cleavage on full display. Her brunette locks were styled in a half-up look and she perched on the edge of a chair for the series of sexy shots.