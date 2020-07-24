Lala Kent Opens Up About Alcoholism, ‘I Got Me Sober, I Made The Choice’

Vanderpump Rules actress Lala Kent opened up about her sobriety on Instagram. The podcast host shared her thoughts on alcoholism as well as how she remains alcohol-free with her followers Friday. The starlet also revealed that it has been over a year and a half since she had a drink.

Lala acknowledged that she hadn’t discussed the matter with her followers in some time. The 29-year-old first revealed that she was an alcoholic in March of 2019, according to Page Six. The actress had a difficult time after her dad passed away in 2018 and drank a great deal.

“It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self diagnosed. No one got me sober… I got me sober. I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink,” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

Lala’s success with sobriety was showcased a great deal on Vanderpump Rules. The Give Them Lala Beauty creator even planned a wine tasting trip where she didn’t partake. The SUR hostess instead sniffed the wines.

In the Instagram post the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast host explained the steps she takes when she is tempted to go off track. The star is currently one year, nine months, and two days sober.

“When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice.”

Lala has been a big proponent of the Alcoholics Anonymous “AA” program. The 28-year-old has been very vocal about her success and experience with AA. Lala shared with Page Six that she believed a lot of people from her generation could benefit from the 12-step program. The reality star often sees others that are struggling with addiction; however, she does not judge.

“It’s my job to pray for them and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers.”

When someone comes to the Give Them Lala Beauty owner seeking help, she offers them support via her “ear” and “knowledge.”

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

One friend that has recently stopped drinking is the actress’ Vanderpump Rules castmate, James Kennedy. The self-proclaimed White Kanye hasn’t had a drink in over a year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two friends even bonded over their sobriety. Lala shared that she was happy to see that James made that choice for his life, especially after his behavior began hurting the lives of the people around him.