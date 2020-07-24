Morgan Ketzner Flashes Her Petite Figure In A Knotted White Bikini In Miami Beach

Morgan Ketzner went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The stunning model showcased her petite figure as she soaked up some sun in Miami Beach, Florida.

In the sexy snap, Morgan looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny white knotted bikini top. The garment featured buttons down the front and skimpy straps that exposed her trim arms and shoulders. The garment also gave fans a peek at her cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her curvy hips and cast a spotlight on her tiny waist as it accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and insane abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a thick chain around her neck and a matching letter M pendant.

The bright bathing suit helped to flaunt her deep golden tan as she posed on a balcony for the shot. Morgan pushed her hip out slightly and placed one arm beside her. The other was bent and rested on the railing next to her. In the background, a gorgeous skyline complete with ocean view and cloudy blue sky and an outdoor lounge chair could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the golden locks in loose strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Morgan has accumulated more than 482,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans immediately began to respond to the pic, clicking the like button more than 2,900 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 160 messages during that time.

“A real life angel,” one follower wrote.

“Awesome in white- like your necklace,” declared another.

“Beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“U Are Soo Gorgeous My Beautiful Queen If I Was There I Would Hug U And Kiss U On The Cheek For Being Soo Gorgeous And Beautiful And For Getting Me Through Everything And For Being My Amazing Crush That I Love To Death,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy about showing off her fit figure in her posts. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits and tiny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently delighted her followers when she posed in a scanty wine-colored bikini while enjoying a sunny day. To date, that post has raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 630 comments.