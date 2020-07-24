Former UNCW Professor Mike Adams, Who Resigned Over ‘Hurtful’ Tweets, Found Dead In Home

Mike Adams made headlines about a month ago after making several “hurtful” tweets that caused an uproar at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where he worked as a professor. Adams eventually resigned amid the controversy. On Thursday, CNN reported that Adams had been found dead inside of his home.

According to the article, the ex-professor was discovered during a welfare check conducted in the afternoon. An officer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said that an investigation was ongoing.

UNCW shared an official statement confirming his death on their website and asked for people to “keep his friends and loved ones in your thoughts.”

The university also offered resource links to the campus counseling center and the employee assistance program. The statement also confirmed that the sheriff’s office is investigating his death.

Among the tweets sent that first led to a clamor for his removal — including the creation of multiple Change.org petitions — were messages pertaining to North Carolina’s lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first tweet that drew ire from people on the UNCW campus read, “Don’t shut down the universities. Shut down the non essential majors. Like Women’s Studies.”

The following day, he said that he had gone out for pizza and beer with some friends. He compared living in North Carolina to “living in a slave state” and said that night, he “felt like a freeman” for the first time since the lockdown measures begin.

“Massa Cooper, let my people go!” he concluded his tweet.

CNN noted that Cooper is a reference to Roy Cooper, the current Democratic governor of the state.

The tweet was published soon after N.C. had started its second phase of reopening. The racial connotations of his post also happened to correlate with the George Floyd protests, which occurred only a few days after Adams posted it.

Aside from his tweets, the educator also wrote a book titled “Feminists Say the Darndest Things: A Politically Incorrect Professor Confronts ‘Womyn’ on Campus,” in the past.

UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said Adams, who previously taught criminology at the university, would have retired on August 1.

Sartarelli provided an update in light of questions people raised regarding his status as a staff member.

“In light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels. We can now share the update that after a discussion with Chancellor Sartarelli, Dr. Adams has decided to retire from UNCW, effective August 1, 2020,” he said.