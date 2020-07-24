Russian Bombshell Polina Malinovskaya Sizzles In Lace-Up Skirt & Crop Top

Polina Malinovskaya was back on a beach in her latest Instagram share, and she made sure to put on a sexy display for her audience. In the July 23 share, the model opted for a smoking-hot two-piece set that highlighted her fit figure.

The first photo in the deck showed Polina posed in the center of the frame. She used the geotag feature to say “Go corona Go.” Polina posed on the beach with a crystal blue ocean and sparkling sand at her back. A large palm tree and a few small plants could be seen to her right. Polina gazed into the camera with a seductive stare as she placed both hands on her derriere.

She rocked a sexy, two-piece set from Fashion Nova that showed off her incredible curves. On top, the Russian bombshell opted for a tiny black tank that featured a deep, V-neckline. The cut of the top showed off the area between her bust that was decorated with a black tattoo. She wore the garment’s thin straps in the middle of her shoulders, and her trim arms were entirely tan.

On her lower half, she sported a curve-hugging skirt that appeared to be constructed of leather. The sides of the skirt boasted lace-up detail, which exposed a portion of her thighs and also teased a glimpse of her g-string underwear. The ties fell down her thighs and helped draw attention to her slender legs. The skirt was worn over Polina’s navel and flaunted her tiny midsection and waist.

The second shot in the deck captured the babe in the same all-black ensemble but in a slightly altered pose. She added a layered gold necklace as an accessory, which helped to dress up the look. Polina kept her hair out of her face by slicking it back in a tight ponytail that fell to her back. She did not add any additional accessories to her ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her figure.

As of this writing, the update has only been live on Polina’s page for seven hours, but it’s already earned her over 112,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Most complimented her killer figure, and her fan base proved to be universal, with fans chiming in using several languages.

“You have something magical in you!” one follower gushed.

“Bring me with you in that beautiful beach,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Polina is the best,” another social media user wrote with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

“Happy weekend pretty lady,” one more commented.