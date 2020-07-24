Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Killer Curves In Skintight Blue Dress

American model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa sent plenty of temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she shared a gorgeous new photo of herself on Thursday, July 23. She took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 11.9 million followers, and it caught their attention within minutes after going live.

The 23-year-old internet sensation radiated as she was photographed seemingly indoors for the snapshot. Jailyne took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera, posing next to a large metal gate from her left side. She further emitted a sultry, yet unbothered vibe as she pouted, propped her hips out, and directed her gaze away from the camera’s lens.

Jailyne’s long brunette hair was styled in loose waves as it cascaded down to her lower back.

Still, it was her famous curves that stole the show, as she showcased her famous figure in a revealing and stylish ensemble.

She opted for a blue dress that featured a single-shoulder design. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure, particularly displaying her tiny waist, curvy hips, and bodacious derriere.

The dress also drew attention to her busty chest, as it exposed a bit of cleavage. Further on display was the model’s tones legs, as the garment was designed with two large slits that went up past her hips.

She did not accessorize the look as it was bold enough on its own.

In the caption, she simply shared a that she had a new video up on YouTube.

The eye-catching photo was received with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from Jailyne’s followers, amassing more than 157,000 likes since going live less than a day ago. More than 1,000 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and outfit.

“You are so so cute,” one user wrote.

“My love, this is amazing,” added a second fan.

“Wow the Mexican Barbie,” a third admired proclaimed.

“Girl, first of all you look fire,” a fourth individual chimed in, adding a fire emoji to the end of their sentiment.

Jailyne is no stranger to sharing daring images of herself on her social media account, especially this past month. On July 18, she sent fans into a frenzy after sporting a revealing skirt and top set that barely hid her figure, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 165,000 likes.