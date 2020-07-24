Ciara Welcomes Newborn Son Into The World While Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ In Sweet Video

Ciara was beaming with joy in her latest Instagram share, which saw her holding her newborn son, Win, who was born yesterday. On Friday, the proud mom was seen in a sweet video singing “Happy Birthday” to the baby as her rested on her chest.

The 34-year-old singer was seen lying in a hospital bed wearing a black mask on her face. Her son, who appeared to have just been born, lied on her chest with his small hand near his face. He sported a pink blue striped cap and was wrapped with a white blanket.

While Ciara’s faced was partially covered with a mask, she looked fresh faced and surprisingly bright and alert for having just given birth. Her long hair was splayed out on her shoulders, and she wore a dainty gold necklace around her neck.

The video began by showing a quick view of the hospital room, which included several medical professionals standing around her bed. A voice could be heard saying they were about to hear Ciara sing. The camera then panned to the singer, who seemed slightly reluctant at first, but smiled and launched into a beautiful rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Others in the room could be heard singing along with her as she belted out the tune.

Afterward, she looked down at her child with smiling eyes as she wished him a happy birthday. She wondered if he was alright before noting that she could hear him — sounds which apparently melted her heart as she looked at the camera with a sweet look in her eyes. She also said that she had not been able to get a good look at his face yet just before the clip ended.

The post’s caption noted Win’s birth date while also mentioning that the baby weighed in at 8 pounds 1 ounce.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a smash hit, racking up more than 700,000 likes within half an hour of being shared to her Instagram account.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to wish baby and mother well as well as congratulate the parents.

Many comments came from fans who approved of the distinct name.

“Beautiful, very unique name. Congratulations!” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love it… Win Wilson… such a cute name,” a second follower commented.

The “Like a Boy” singer has been keeping her social media audience abreast of her pregnancy. Just two days ago, she shared a snap that featured her glowing and looking gorgeous while wearing a bright orange crop top and a matching skirt.