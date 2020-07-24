Halloween Horror Nights Canceled At Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights, a hugely-popular special-ticket event at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, has been canceled, The Orlando Sentinel reported. The after-hours event is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the theme park and tourism industries particularly hard.

Halloween Horror Nights (or “HHN” as it’s known in the theme-park community), for those not familiar, is a series of events that takes place very year between late September and early November at the two U.S. parks. On a handful of nights before and briefly after Halloween, the parks shut down early and allow in customers, who purchased a special ticket, to come in and go through so-called “scare zones,” effectively haunted-house attractions more often than not based on movies to which Universal has the rights. Outside of the scare zones, cast members in gruesome makeup menace attendees.

Roberto Gonzalez / Getty Images

This year, however, it’s lights out for the after-hours event.

In a news release published Friday, the company said that the safety protocols required of guests and employees aren’t compatible with the special-ticket party.

“Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” the statement reads in part.

This would have been the 30th edition of the event.

Duff Mason, co-host of HHN365 podcast, says the cancellation wasn’t unexpected, considering the impact the coronavirus has had on the theme park industry.

“I think the majority of fans expected it to happen… it makes a lot of sense to cancel,” he said.

He also noted that the event brings thousands, with long lines at several attractions. He posited that it would be impossible to maintain social distancing in that environment.

Dennis Speigel, president of Ohio-based International Theme Park Services, says that Halloween events, at Universal, Walt Disney World, and other theme parks, are huge money-makers in the industry.

“I have seen them make or break a park’s season based on how well Halloween is attended,” he said.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World has canceled its own Halloween event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal Orlando, like its Central Florida competitor, has strict protocols in place to keep their parks safe from the deadly pandemic. Those include requiring masks of both guests and employees, keeping guests six feet apart, multiple hand-washing stations, among others.