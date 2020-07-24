Bri Teresi Flaunts Ridiculous Body In Pleather-And-Sheer Bodysuit

Model and social media maven Bri Teresi has made a habit of showing off her beautiful, statuesque body in scanty outfits on Instagram recently. The 25-year-old Guess girl did so once again with her update on July 24, which included a steamy snapshot of her toned, trim physique and killer curves accentuated by a bodysuit with a tight, pleather bottom half and semi-sheer top.

In the accompanying caption, Teresi tagged the luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette as the maker of the sexy garment, which proved to be a quick hit with her army of admirers on the platform. The sultry snapshot inspired a plethora of comments from Teresi’s fans, who seemingly couldn’t get over how she looked in the outfit.

“Wow girl looking good,” wrote one fan.

“You always look absolutely delicious,” exclaimed another, adding a stream of emoji to the reply.

“@briteresi You’re so beautiful!” commented a third admirer.

“In love,” stated fellow model Dajana Gudic, prompting a thankful response from Teresi.

Teresi’s latest sexy snapshot was taken with the self-proclaimed Snapchat Queen and San Jose, California native sitting on a red-brick ledge with both hands resting against her dark-rooted blond hair and her smoldering gaze focused on something off-camera. Shrubbery and flowers were visible in the background of the shot, while the foreground was dominated by her stunning visage.

The black, pleather bottom half of Teresi’s bodysuit perfectly conformed to the contours of her waist, hips and booty, making her curves perhaps even more evident than usual. Just below the garment, her strong, shapely thighs were prominently displayed at the lower edge of the photo’s frame.

Meanwhile, Teresi offered a significant showing of cleavage as the semi-sheer top half of her suit was only zipped up to her bust line. Her neck, shoulders and prominent collarbone were similarly left uncovered and her sun-kissed skin glistened in the light. As the picture was snapped, Teresi constricted her eyelids slightly, while parting her full, pink lips to add to the seductive nature of her pose.

Teresi’s photo update made a considerable impression on Instagram, getting double-tapped to the tune of more than 3,000 likes. Furthermore, nearly 200 comments — many of which echoed the sentiments of those above — were left by her fans and friends.

As shared by The Inquisitr on July 19, Teresi further enthralled her fanbase by strutting her stuff in a bra and briefs snapshot that generated a huge response on IG. That update went on to accrue nearly 15,000 likes and inspire hundreds of comments.