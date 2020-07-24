Amanda Cerny Flaunts Toned Abs In Sheer White Polka Dot Bandeau & Daisy Dukes

Amanda Cerny turned up the heat in a new Instagram share on Friday afternoon. The YouTuber shared a photo of herself in which she sported a completely sheer polka dot crop top and black Daisy Dukes that showed off her curves in the best way possible.

The photo showed Amanda sitting close to the camera as she relaxed on a large gray couch covered in decorative pillows. A mirror could be seen in the background beside an uncovered window. Natural light poured into the room and washed over Amanda, highlighting her tan skin. She looked as radiant as ever in her barely-there ensemble.

Amanda’s outfit included an all-white bandeau top made of sheer material and thicker polka dots. Thin strings tied in small knots on both of her shoulders. The crop top’s ruffled fabric sat low on her chest, exposing her ample cleavage. Of course, even more skin was on show via the see-through fabric.

Amanda’s rock-hard abs were on display between the top and a pair of black cut-offs. The waistband came up to her belly button and hugged her curvy figure. Additionally, the skintight denim ended at her thigh to expose her lean legs.

Amanda finished off her look with a black knotted headband that held her brunette locks back in luscious waves.

The model leaned forward slightly in a way that emphasized her figure. She tucked her feet under her body and pulled her shoulders back. Amanda tilted her head and stared at the camera with a piercing gaze.

The post was liked more than 286,000 times. It also received more than 1,000 comments in an hour, proving to be a success with the babe’s fans. Many of Amanda’s followers showered her with compliments on her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“You are so awesome and hot,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“How can anyone be this beautiful? It’s unreal,” a third follower wrote.

“You have an amazing soul Amanda,” a fourth fan said.

Some users were at a loss for words and simply left various heart emoji in the comments.

Amanda always knows how to leave her fans impressed. She shared another post on her feed this week in which she wore an animal-print bikini and sprawled out on the hood of a Jeep. That series of images garnered more than 1 million likes in under a day.