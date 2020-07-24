Sarah Houchens Gets Steamy In A Skimpy Red Bikini While Posing In Bed: ‘Home’

Sarah Houchens left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload. The model struck a sultry pose as she served up a sassy look for the camera. In the caption of the post, she expressed her happiness over being at home.

In the photo, Sarah looked hotter than ever as she sported a bright red bikini. The garment fit tightly around her chest and exposed her cleavage. The thin straps showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as it accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in full view in the shot.

Sarah sat on her knees on top of a bed made up with white linens. She arched her back and pushed her hip to the side slightly. She had both of her hands resting on the bed next to her and tilted her head as she gave a seductive stare into the lens. In the background of the shot, a white wall and an open door could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over both of her shoulders.

Sarah has accumulated more than 960,000 followers on her Instagram account. Many of those admirers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 5,300 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 150 messages during that time.

“YOU. ARE. A. BABE,” one follower declared.

“Wow. So beautiful and that body,” another stated.

“U look so good in red,” a third comment read.

“If your intellect matches your beauty, you’re a unicorn. I straight up envy whoever your partner is, wow.. Keep doing you, Amazingly Gorgeous,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model is often giving her fans health and fitness inspiration by showcasing her own gym-honed curves in skimpy outfits. She’s often seen in scanty bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a revealing black thong bikini that spotlighted her toned booty and incredible curves. That snap also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 22,000 likes and over 470 comments.