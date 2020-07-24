Barron Trump’s School Will Not Do Full-Time In-Person Learning This Fall, Despite President’s Preferences

Reports this week have revealed that the private school in Maryland that Barron Trump attends will not start out the new academic year with in-person learning. The decision comes in the midst of President Donald Trump’s push for schools to open as normal, despite concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway deflected questions about whether Trump would send his son back to learn via a traditional setting this fall. Conway said that it was a personal decision that the president and first lady would make, despite Trump’s push that all schools should begin full-time on-site teaching again with the new academic year.

At the time of Conway’s comment, the teen’s school had not yet determined its plan for the fall. Now, according to The New York Times, a plan has been announced.

Trump’s son attends St. Andrew’s Episcopal, which is located in Potomac, Maryland. In a letter to the parents of their enrolled families, St. Andrew’s said that it was still determining a direction forward. It indicated that everybody would either be doing all online instruction this autumn, as was done last spring, or utilizing a limited in-person model.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

A final decision will not be revealed until the week of August 10. However, the two models being refined rely on some degree of distance learning.

“In both scenarios, our top priority is to support the safety and well-being of our entire community of students, faculty and staff, and families,” the letter detailed.

The staff has been preparing the two options since May and indicated that they will be utilizing a number of resources as they work to determine the best path forward.

“[W]e are continuing to pay close attention to current guidance from state and county health officials, as well as the CDC, as the health status of our region evolves,” the note continued.

As was the case around the nation, the facility turned to distance learning over the spring as the coronavirus pandemic escalated. Heading into the new academic season, the hybrid model seems to be fairly well fleshed out to be used if that path is determined to be the best approach.

“The hybrid model permits students to learn either on campus with rigorous social distancing standards, or remotely. Every classroom on campus will have a camera focused on the teacher so students not physically present will have the ability to participate synchronously,” the school explained.

This teaching strategy would limit the number of learners on the campus at any given time, with older kids rotating between being in class and at home on a week-to-week basis.

President Trump has been adamant over the past few weeks about wanting to see schools fully open to in-person instruction across the country this fall. So far, it does not appear that he has made any public comments about St. Andrew’s planning to follow a different path.