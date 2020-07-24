Tyra Banks Enjoys Her Own Ice Cream Brand, ‘SMIZE Cream,’ For Latest Announcement

For the past couple of months, business mogul Tyra Banks has been making headlines for a number of reasons. Yesterday, the supermodel announced her own ice cream brand, SMIZE Cream, via her Instagram account, and has everyone talking again.

With the announcement, Banks showed off her long wavy golden blond locks, which she pushed in front of both her shoulders. The up-close image didn’t display any items of clothing. However, the former America’s Next Top Model judge did showcase her decolletage, which she accessorized with a gold necklace that featured the slogan “Smize 4 Me.”

For her most recent upload, Banks enjoyed a colorful scoop of ice cream on a bright yellow plastic spoon. She tilted her head to the left and displayed her side profile, which highlighted her high cheekbones and strong jawline. Like a true professional, Banks looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while enjoying the sweet dessert in her mouth.

For her caption, she expressed that one of her favorite things in the world is ice cream and that it always been a goal of hers to have her own company with amazing flavors. Her brand, SMIZE Cream, has its own Instagram account, which Banks insists fans should follow.

In a separate Instagram post, which you can view here, the company revealed that SMIZE Cream is not like any other brand.

“SMIZE Cream is a premium ice cream packed with sweet, savory, and scrumptious goodies. But that’s not all. We’ve hidden a luxurious, chunk-a-licious, rich, delectable, sweet truffle treat – a “SMIZE Prize” – inside every serving. Yep, every serving! The “SMIZE Prize” will bring the SMIZE to your mouth and eyes!”

In the span of 15 hours, Banks’ post made a huge impression on her 6.7 million followers, racking up more than 52,000 likes and over 670 comments.

“The flavor names are going to be EPIC!” one user wrote.

“IS THERE ANYTHING THIS WOMAN CAN’T DO? QUEEEEEEENN you own everything,” another person shared.

“Tyra you just tap into every single market! So inspiring,” remarked a third fan.

“You are such a go-getter girl! So inspiring! Can’t wait to try it. So excited and happy for you!” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, news broke that Banks would be the new presenter and executive producer for the next season of Dancing with the Stars after it was revealed that longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews had been fired. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the announcement received a mixed reaction from users on social media.