‘The Resident’ Season 4 Will Tackle Coronavirus In The Premiere Episode

According to a new Us Weekly exclusive, The Resident‘s upcoming fourth season will cover the coronavirus in its premiere episode. Co-creator Amy Holden Jones spoke with the outlet to discuss Season 4 and what fans can anticipate.

Jones said the premiere would deal “with the early days of the outbreak” and focus on the first responders, which makes sense considering the series is a medical drama following the lives of doctors and nurses at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

“Long-term, sadly, the after-effects of COVID-19 will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we’ll be there to show that as well. ‘The Resident’ didn’t need to bring in outside consultants to learn about the pandemic as we have a doctor and nurse on our writing staff who have lived it firsthand.”

The outlet detailed that Dr. Daniela Lamas worked with M.D. Eric Lu to pen the script for the Season 4 premiere episode. Not only that, but The Resident also has a nurse who works on-set that previously volunteered in Texas and New York City, which have been notorious hotspots for the virus.

“Their stories are moving, deep and tragic and continue to accumulate to this day. We hope soon to share all we have learned,” said Jones.

The Resident crew also has experience with the pandemic as they previously donated many of their materials, such as N95 masks, to real hospitals and firehouses in the surrounding area that ran low on essential supplies.

Guy D'Alema / FOX

Many fans of The Resident are not thrilled with the writers’ decision to include coronavirus in the show, as they feel like television is meant to function as escapism and having to deal with the virus both in real-life and in a fictional setting will be too much.

A few people also noted that the series already did a virus storyline in Season 3 that was almost eerily similar to the current pandemic.

As TVLine noted, it is not yet confirmed when The Resident will return with new episodes. For now, it is being held off until 2021.

TVLine also reported that aside from the Matt Czuchry-led series, Grey’s Anatomy is also planning to tackle the public health crisis. Showrunner Krista Vernoff previously said that it would be impossible for a flagship medical drama like Grey’s to avoid covering “the medical story of our lifetimes.”

She also seemed to indicate that Owen Hunt (played by Kevin McKidd) may have a significant role in the storyline.