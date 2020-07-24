Natalie Roser Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Orange Bikini

Australian fashion model Natalie Roser sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a stunning new photo of herself on Friday, July 24. The Maxim bombshell shared the snapshot with her 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 29-year-old beauty, who is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models, was photographed while on a beach as she laid out in the sand. She took center stage, posing directly in front of the camera as she pouted and stared directly into its lens. She further emitted some sexiness as she pushed her chest forward.

Her long, highlighted blond hair did not appear to be styled, but rather looked to be dripping wet with water as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder in messy waves.

Still, it was her fit figure that clearly stood out in the post, as she easily flaunted her physique with a skimpy bikini.

Her bikini bra was orange in color and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top’s bandeau-styled body tightly hugged her figure, highlighting her assets and revealing a great deal of cleavage.

Natalie paired the bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that also helped to flaunt her curvy figure. The briefs, which seemingly featured a thong design, particularly showed off the model’s curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted design also helped to draw attention to her chiseled core.

She finished the look off with several gold accessories.

In the caption, the model shared that she could not remember when the last time she felt the warmth was, adding “this has to be the longest winter ever,” as it is currently winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

The stunning image was met with a great deal of support from fans, and received more than 11,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. An additional 139 followers also took to the comments section to offer Natalie praise on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“Amazing picture of an amazing woman,” one Instagram user commented.

“Just wonderful, I love this,” added a second fan.

“Beautiful Australian girl,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Looking good Nat,” a fourth individual asserted.

Natalie has taken to Instagram to share a number of smoking-hot updates of herself, especially as of late. Just on July 19, she dazzled her fans once again after rocking an eye-catching lingerie set that showcased her model-esque figure, per The Inquisitr. The series garnered more than 30,000 likes.