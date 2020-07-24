Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy White Bikini

On Friday, July 24, American fitness model Yaslen Clemente shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 23-year-old posing in a white-walled room with what appears to be wooden decor in the background. Yaslen flaunted her fantastic figure in a cream-colored bikini that featured a bandeau top with gold detailing and a pair of matching high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit, which was from the clothing company PrettyLittleThing, left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The stunner finished off the sexy look with statement earrings, a delicate necklace, and a sparkling belly button ring.

For the photoshoot, Yaslen wore her shoulder-length blond hair in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, Yaslen kneeled on a gray velvet chair. She arched her back and turned her head to look off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position by sitting with her legs spread. She placed one of her hands on the side of the chair and the other on the back of her neck.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The post appeared to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love this outfit,” wrote a fan, along with a pink heart emoji.

“You’re literally the most gorgeous, stunning and beautiful girl in the entire world,” added a different devotee.

“Really nice picture. You are always looking absolutely beautiful. Have a great weekend,” remarked another follower.

“Beautiful woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging lime green sports bra that showcased her ample cleavage. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.