‘General Hospital’ Star Emme Rylan Shares Her Excitement To Be Back At Work

General Hospital star Emme Rylan is back to work and seemingly pretty thrilled about it. The long-running soap opera had to put all production efforts on hold in the middle of March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, a couple of days ago, the cameras started rolling again and it seems that scenes involving Lulu Spencer will be popping up during some of the first new episodes airing next month on ABC.

The first new General Hospital scenes were reportedly filmed on Wednesday of this week. On Friday, Emme shared a series of photos on her Instagram page showing that she was now back on the set to film as Lulu.

The post contained five photos that seemed to be taken in the star’s dressing room. The actress had a blue face mask on her face, and she wore full makeup and had her blond tresses done beautifully. For those who had followed her Instagram page during the production hiatus, this was a big change over her casual quarantine style.

She wrote in capital letters in the caption as she exclaimed how excited she was to be back to work on the General Hospital set. She also said that the cast was being well taken care of as everybody settled into the new routines established to keep everybody safe.

Because of the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, soap operas had to create a lot of new rules and routines to begin filming again.

In her caption, the actress praised the job that the makeup and hair team did in transforming her back into Lulu. In addition, she confirmed that heading back to work was why she showed off some freshly-dyed blond tresses a few days ago.

“Can’t wait for new episodes!! You are so beautiful Emme,” one General Hospital fan praised.

“Yes!!! Glad you are all safely returning to set! Excited for new episodes!” another viewer declared.

Seeing the actress in her dressing room on the General Hospital seemingly suggests that her character will be incorporated into the first week of new shows airing during the week of August 3. Initial spoilers shared by Deadline don’t mention anything related to this character, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t juicy developments on the horizon for her.

Will these new procedures be sufficient to keep the cast and crew safe so production can continue now uninterrupted? Fans are certainly hoping so and based on this new Instagram post, it’s clear that General Hospital cast members are hoping so too.