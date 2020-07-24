Leanna Bartlett Poses Seductively In Scanty Black Lingerie Complete With Thigh-High Stockings On Instagram

Leanna Bartlett returned to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a steamy new upload with her adoring fans. The model flashed her flawless figure while posing seductively in a skimpy outfit and serving up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Leanna looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a nude and black lingerie set. The bra featured a deep neckline that showcased her abundant cleavage. It also boasted thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching panties fit snugly around her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips while accentuating her round booty. She also rocked a pair of sheer black thigh-high stockings on her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

Leanna sat on her knees on top of a bed for the shot. The lights were turned down and a spotlight illuminated her fit physique. She posed with her back arched and her chest out as she shifted her weight to one side. She titled her head and placed her arms beside her as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Leanna has amassed over 3.3 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans flocked to the post to share their love, clicking the like button more than 30,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 550 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Omg this is so pretty,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful shot. Love the moody vibe,” another declared.

“Beautiful stunning gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“The queen of all things beautiful!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online posts. She’s often spotted rocking racy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a tiny gold string bikini that tied behind her neck and put all of her enviable curves in full view. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s racked up more than 35,000 likes and over 600 comments.