Demi Lovato’s Family Thinks Her Engagement To Max Ehrich Came About ‘Very Fast,’ Source Claims

Demi Lovato surprised everyone when she announced that she and her boyfriend Max Ehrich were engaged. According to an exclusive source for Hollywood Life, the singer’s family thinks the pair’s decision to get married came about “very fast.” Still, they are supposedly happy that “she finally met her Prince Charming.”

Demi has been dating the Under the Dome actor for about five months now, which could be why her parents think their engagement happened fast.

Even though they appear to think the engagement happened quickly, “her family isn’t surprised. They all kind of knew it was coming because Demi has been saying that he’s the one.”

The insider revealed that her family is “grateful that Max has come into Demi’s life and the timing couldn’t be better.”

During quarantine, Demi and Max have reportedly been quarantining together. Even though the pandemic has been difficult for many people around the world, the couple has tried to find “a silver lining.”

“They’ve been able to spend all this time together and that’s been a huge blessing in so many ways.”

People Magazine noted that Demi’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, shared a sweet comment on the 27-year-old’s Instagram post welcoming Max into the family.

“From the first few days y’all spent together, @ddlovato said to me, ‘I’m gonna marry this one, Momma!’ I couldn’t be happier. You fit perfectly into this family. Congratulations, you two!” she gushed.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

A source told People that the pair were enjoying their time together right now and in absolute bliss after their special night out. Max popped the big question to his bride-to-be in Malibu, California. They both raved about each other in their respective Instagram posts.

Hollywood Life reported that ahead of the big announcement, the couple was spotted going out for the evening. Demi wore a gorgeous all-white outfit with high heels, and they both stayed safe with protective face coverings.

Another source exclusively revealed to the outlet that the ring Max purchased for his fiancée is from a notable celebrity jeweler and cost close to $1 million. An alleged 10-carat diamond is nestled in the center of the ring.

Aside from Demi’s loved ones, her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama also supposedly chimed in with his thoughts on the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s recent happy news. The Inquisitr reported that the That 70’s Show star was delighted for his ex-flame and glad she found someone who accepts her and can give her a “fairytale ending.”