Cindy Prado Rocks Daisy Dukes & Daring Cut-Out Top In Sexy Pics

Model Cindy Prado has a keen sense of style and an incredible figure. On Friday, she put both on display in an chic outfit that included a pair of Daisy Dukes and a sexy cut-out shirt.

Cindy looked confident and sexy while she posed for the camera. Her shorts were frayed at the hem and had a high waist. Her top was an off-white color and had long sleeves. The shirt was edgy in that it had a collar with a few buttons near her neck. It also featured a large cut-out section above her breasts that accentuated her cleavage. It also had a padded section on the front, which accentuated her bustline. The bottom portion of the shirt fit like a glove with seams down the front. She wore the top tucked into the shorts. She completed her look with a black belt and a small black purse, which was tossed over one shoulder.

The blond beauty wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose curls over her shoulders. She sported a pair of black sunglasses and held her phone in one hand. She also sported a pale pink polish on her nails.

The post consisted of two photos that were similar in that they captured Cindy standing next to her vehicle with the driver’s side door open. The car was parked in front of lush trees, and part of a white building was visible in the background.

In the first image, the blond model looked at the camera while she stood with one hip cocked to the side. One hand was in near one of her pockets while her other arm hung by her side. The pose put her toned thighs on display.

Cindy was looking at her phone in the second picture. With one hand tucked into her pocket, she wore a serious expression as she looked at her device.

In the caption, she made a joke about her outfit while tagging her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Dozens of her fans loved the look, and many took to the comments section to tell her so.

“Wow!! Outstanding photos!!” gushed one admirer.

“Girl you so hot you should be illegal,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Always sexy, perfect!” a third follower chimed in.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous!” read a fourth comment.

Earlier in the month, Cindy delighted her fans with a different kind of look when she shared a post that saw her rocking a set of knit shorts with a matching crop top.