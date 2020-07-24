Bella Araujo Shows Off Insane Curves In Plunging Jumpsuit

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo captured the attention of plenty of fans on social media with a new update on Friday, July 24. Bella took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.6 million followers, and it grew in popularity just shortly after going live.

The 29-year-old glowed as she recorded herself in what appeared to be either her walk-in closet, or a retail store, as racks of clothing filled the background behind her. Bella positioned herself directly in front of the mirror as she switched between a number of angles. She exuded a sultry-yet-happy vibe as she wore a smile, propped her hips out and stared directly into her phone’s screen.

The stunner’s long, highlighted blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail and appeared to be styled straight as it fell down her back.

Still, it was her famous figure that clearly stole the show, as she flaunted her killer curves with ease in a revealing ensemble.

The black jumpsuit featured fringe detailing and a choker design that connected to the body via two thin straps. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was designed with a very plunging neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage and parts of her midriff. The jumpsuit was also quite form-fitting on the model, particularly showcasing her hips, and bodacious derrière.

She finished the look off with a gold watch and a gold bracelet.

She tagged the location in the post as Manaus, Brazil, her hometown.

In the caption, she simply let her many followers know that Balada, the clothing company that designed her ensemble, had some new pieces in, before tagging their Instagram handle.

The sexy clip was instantly met with a large amount of enthusiasm and approval from fans, amassing more than 19,000 likes and 82,000 views since going live late last night. Additionally, more than 500 followers also took to the comments section to shower Bella with compliments on her curves, good looks, and outfit.

“You beauty, this is so incredibly hot,” one person said.

“You look so beautiful my princess,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful, stunning, marvelous,” a third user added, in Portuguese, per Google Translator.

“So darn hot,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Bella has posted a number of sizzling images of herself to social media, especially in the past month. On July 19, she wowed her fans once again after she sported a revealing sheer dress that had no trouble showing off her famous figure, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 63,000 likes since going live.