Charly Jordan Goes Topless In ‘Rainy Day’ Portraits, Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Thong

Charly Jordan let her natural beauty shine in a brand new Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The model shared a series of self-portrait photos that were taken in her home on a rainy day, as she disclosed in the caption. In the shots, she went completely topless as she rocked an open robe and an incredibly tiny thong that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Charly posing in her bathroom. A shower could be seen in the background, and the babe appeared to be standing on or in a tub. The images were mostly grainy, as the lights in the bathroom were off. However, dim natural light did pour into the room through a set of large windows. A cluster of green trees could be seen on the other side of the glass. Charly looked casual and cozy in her rainy day ensemble.

Charly wore only a long-sleeves, waist-length robe in a sheer black material. She allowed the robe to fall loosely to her elbows in some shots. Strings attached to the sides of the robe fell loosely down her body and grazed her thighs. Her busty chest was completely exposed, but she kept the images Instagram-friendly by covering her breasts with her long hair. Her flat, toned tummy was also on full display.

On the bottom, Charly wore a tiny thong with pink flowers on the front and black lace on the sides. The V-shaped lingerie dipped low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and accentuated her curvy figure.

Charly finished off the outfit with a few bracelets. Her blond locks looked to be damp as she slicked them back behind her head and over her shoulders in messy waves.

In some photos, Charly turned around to give fans a glimpse of her round booty. She flashed a sultry gaze over her shoulder. Another image showed the babe leaning on the window frame as she arched to body to emphasize her figure. She also faced the camera and raised her arms over her face, causing the robe to open entirely and expose her body.

The post received more than 171,000 likes and nearly 900 comments in an hour. Many fans showered the model with praise in the comments section.

“IMAGINE BEING THIS HOT,” one fan said.

“This is the Friday content we needed,” another user added.

“What a queeeeeeen,” a third follower wrote.

