Donny Osmond Shares Epic 1970s Osmond Family Pic: ‘What A Time To Be Alive’

Donny Osmond shared an epic 1970s throwback photo with Instagram and used six words to describe the decade when the Osmond brothers made their mark on the music business, “what a time to be alive!”

The singer and entertainer posted the image to his official Instagram account, which showed the musical family all decked out for a performance. It is not indicated in the caption where the pic was taken or what year. During that decade, the Osmonds made many musical appearances on some of the most popular variety and talk shows of the era so it was likely the pic was snapped during one of those promos.

In the caption of the memorable throwback, Donny shared that if someone needed a belt they had their choice of six extras. These were likely added as a fashion extra to the young men’s jackets. The style was reminiscent of the era, which included fashion in bright colors, lots of vests, leather, and bell-bottom pants. It appeared that all the Osmond brothers, including Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, and Donny, embraced each of these style choices in one photo.

From left to right, Alan sported a mustard yellow-colored shirt and a brown vest and coordinating bottoms. Merrill rocked what appeared to be a brown leather-style shirt with a chevron pattern of orange and off-white. Donny wore a white vest, pants, and a purple shirt. Jay wore a white jacket, dark pants, and an orange neckerchief. Finally, Wayne wore a cream-colored jacket with brown accents and an orange accessory similar to that of his brother.

Fans loved the throwback pic. They shared their memories in the comments section of the share.

“I do miss the 1970s. A different world, a different era!!” stated one follower.

“It’s amazing what we would wear ‘back in the day’! Lol, but, you guys made it ALL look GREAT!” complimented a second fan.

“Oh, how I remember those days! Thanks for these flashbacks!” remarked a third Instagram fan.

“Love it!! Growing up with your music in the 70s was just great!! Do you remember your concert in 72 at Madison Square Garden? It was spectacular!! Great time to be a teen!!!” said a fourth fan.

The Osmonds were one of the most popular bands of that decade. The group has sold over 77 million records worldwide. They hit No. 1 with the tune “One Bad Apple” and followed up that success with three Top 10 hits. These included “Down by the Lazy River,” “Yo-Yo” and “Love Me for a Reason,” reported Billboard.