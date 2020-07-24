Sam Coonrod, Only San Francisco Giants Player Who Didn’t Kneel For Opening Day Moment Of Silence, Explains Why

Sam Coonrod, the only San Francisco Giants player who didn’t kneel for a moment of silence on Opening Day Thursday, cited his faith and his issues with the Black Lives Matter movement as reasons for not taking a knee,The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Thursday’s Major League Baseball (MLB) Opening Day at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium was unlike any other in its history. It was well over a hundred days late, due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were cardboard cutouts instead of fans in the stands, for the same reason. And before the first pitch was thrown, all of the players, coaches, and staff on both teams knelt in a moment of silence in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

All but one, that is: Giants player Sam Coonrod remained standing.

In his explanation for why he stood, he mentioned some issues he has with the movement.

“I can’t get on board on a couple of things I’ve read about Black Lives Matter, how they lean toward Marxism and said some negative things about the nuclear family,” the pitcher said.

He further noted that he’s a Christian, and that he kneels for nothing other than Jesus Christ.

“I believe I can’t kneel before anything but God, Jesus Christ. I chose not to kneel. I feel if I did kneel I’d be a hypocrite. I don’t want to be a hypocrite,” he said.

What’s more, Coonrod said that the demonstration caught him by surprise, and that he didn’t have time to talk it over with his teammates before it took place.

The pitcher did participate in the protest with his teammates without kneeling, however. All of the players, Coonrod included, clutched a black ribbon during the moment of silence.

Chronicle writer Henry Schulman speculated that Coonrod’s reluctance to kneel with his teammates could lead to some hard feelings within the locker room, especially with Jaylin Davis, a Black man who has spoken previously about discrimination he’s endured.

However, Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been clear that everyone’s viewpoints on the team will be respected.

“We’re going to give them the choice whether they stand, kneel or do something else. That was a personal decision for [Coonrod],” he said.

Meanwhile, the issue of players kneeling for the national anthem continues to be a part of the national conversation, and it’s come back now that sports are returning after having been thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic. During the national anthem on Thursday in L.A., most players and coaches on both teams stood, although a handful did take a knee.