Saffron Barker Celebrates 20th Birthday In Corset-Style Top & Shorts

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself on her birthday. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform, and she didn’t disappoint on her big day.

Barker stunned in a nude-colored corset-style top that displayed her decolletage. The garment featured straps that she left to hang off her shoulder. She paired the ensemble with tiny denim shorts that fell way above her knees and showed off her tanned legs. Barker went barefoot for the occasion and decorated her toenails with a coat of polish. She accessorized herself with a number of necklaces and bracelets while styling half her hair down and the rest clipped back.

For her most recent upload, Barker was captured sitting down in front of large white balloons displaying her age, 20. She rested her feet in front of her on the floor and held a tall cake in her hands. On the ground, “Saff” was spelled out in gold balloons.

Baker stared directly at the camera lens with a smile and looked very glamorous on her birthday. She tilted her head to the left and was clearly glowing.

For her caption, she said goodbye to her teenage years.

In the tags, Barker credited Carly’s Event Decor for the decorations.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 190,000 likes and over 4,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“WOW YOU BEAUTIFUL ANGEL. Happy birthday gorgeous. You’re such a beautiful person with the sweetest and most beautiful soul inside and out, never forget that. You honestly melt my heart with how amazing you are,” one user wrote.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY SAFF. I hope you have an incredible day because you are amazing and caring and wonderful and just out of this world. You have helped so many people including myself to smile and helped people without even knowing through dark stages of their life,” another person shared.

“Happy birthday, you are such an inspiration and I hope you have the best day possible,” remarked a third fan.

According to Famous Birthdays, Barker is currently the most popular celebrity with the first name Saffron on their website.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short light peach dress when going out for dinner. Barker sported her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and decorated her short nails with white polish.