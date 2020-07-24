Nastia Liukin Flaunts Her Gymnast’s Physique By Doing Routine Atop Kitchen Counter

Olympian Nastia Liukin proved that she still has a flawless figure and can rock a gymnastics routine in her latest Instagram post. She shared the fun video on Thursday as a way to promote a partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services, and her moves certainly seemed to prove her point.

The video featured Nastia showing off some of her moves while essentially using her kitchen counter as a balance beam. She looked incredible as always in a set of workout wear and the fun clip was a big hit with her followers.

In her caption, Nastia said that wearing a mask was easier than what she did in the video. The Olympic champion wore a gray pair of leggings and a form-fitted, long-sleeved white workout top and stood on her white counter to begin a short series of gymnastics skills.

Nastia did some signature features from her former beam routine, and she pointed her toes and extended her lean, long legs throughout. She did a back walkover and transitioned into a front walkover, and a few seconds later, she popped into a handstand.

The gymnast took a few steps back and forth across the island top while in her handstand with her gorgeous white kitchen serving as a stunning backdrop.

“Wwooo!! Still got it,” one of Nastia’s followers exclaimed.

It looked like Nastia definitely made her point with this post. She encouraged her fellow Texans to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in her state and some seemed to think this was a fabulous way to spread this message.

“Yep okay I should probably just wear a mask instead of trying this on my kitchen counter,” one person admitted in the comments.

“Smart and beautiful what a combination,” a fan detailed.

Some of Nastia’s fans felt that they recognized this run of skills from her competition days. Several even joked about their own efforts or limitations in trying to replicate her stunts.

It’s been a few years since Nastia did this kind of routine in front of a panel of judges, and the top of her island was obviously significantly wider than a traditional balance beam. However, she still looked incredible and her figure was just as lean and jaw-droppingly stunning as it ever was.

Over the course of about 16 hours, Nastia’s clip was viewed more than 40,000 times. It received about 8,000 likes and 150 comments as people reacted to her sweet moves and gorgeous presentation.

“Haha you are just phenomenal!!” another follower declared, and many others seemed to concur.