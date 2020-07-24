Casey Costelloe Slays In A Plunging Bathing Suit With A Large Camera Around Her Neck

Casey Costelloe took to her Instagram account on Friday morning to share some racy new pics with her admirers. The model showed some skin while telling her fans in the caption of the post that she was considering taking up photography as a new hobby.

In the sultry snaps, Casey looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a white bathing suit with a cheetah print. The garment left little to the imagination with thin straps that flashed her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It also featured deep sides that showed off her sideboob.

The swimwear fit snugly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also accentuated in the suit. She accessorized the style with a pair of hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Casey stood with her hip pushed out and one knee bent as she arched her back and held a large camera in her hands. She smiled for the camera as she soaked up some sun.

In the second shot, she leaned against a railing that was placed behind her and glanced away from the lens with a seductive look on her face. In the background of the photos, a gorgeous ocean scene and a clear blue sky could be seen.

Casey wore her long, blond hair pushed back away from her face. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that fell behind her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders as it blew in the wind.

Many of Casey’s 797,000-plus followers made short work of responding to the sexy post. The photos garnered more than 4,100 likes within the first three hours after they were shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 120 messages.

“Cute, pretty, and hot,” one follower gushed.

“You are beautiful you have a crazy physique and a face that makes you fall in love congratulations you have no rivals,” another wrote.

“So Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Wow you look gorgeous. As long as you’re in front of the camera with shots like this I’m happy,” a fourth social media user declared.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a scanty red bikini while spending some time at the beach. To date, that post has raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 300 comments.