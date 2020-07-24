WWE Rumors: Edge’s ‘WrestleMania 37’ Match Reportedly Decided

Citing the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer, Sportskeeda reported on Friday that Edge will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

The former tag team partners — who have feuded throughout 2019 — will reportedly have their rubber match at the event. The showdown is also reportedly set to be an I Quit match, which Meltzer believes is fitting given the personal and violent nature of their rivalry.

As of this writing, the veteran performers have faced each other twice this year, scoring one win apiece. Edge is currently injured having torn his triceps during their Backlash match, but he’s expected to return before the end of the year.

If Edge returns in 2020, WrestleMania 37 will still be a few months away. This will require some long-term storyline building on WWE’s part. This suggests that Edge will be kept off television until WrestleMania season, or there will be some placeholder angles put in place before the rivals get a chance to face each other again.

Meltzer also noted that the plans could be subject to change, but he revealed that the company is adamant to have a third — and final — showdown between the pair. They were originally slated to face each other at SummerSlam, but Edge’s hiatus resulted in officials returning to the drawing board.

The proposed I Quit showdown could even be for the World Championship. As The Inquistr reported earlier, there have been rumors of Orton defeating Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam for the gold. If that happens, it’s a logical way of introducing Edge back into the title picture.

However, some pundits have noted how taking the title off McIntyre would be counterproductive to his progress. “The Viper” has been built as a dominant heel in recent months, though, and it’s possible that his reign of terror and dominance will continue into his next program with Edge.

The Sportskeeda report also highlighted how Edge has been given substantial creative powers in the company. He is reportedly contributing to storylines, and it’s highly likely that he’ll have a lot of input over how his program for next year’s “Show of Shows’ transpires.

Edge returned to in-ring competition at the latest Royal Rumble after being out of action for nine years due to a career-threatening neck injury. However, the fact there are plans for him to compete in 2021 indicates that he’s healthy enough to keep wrestling for the foreseeable future, which is reassuring for fans who want to see him stick around.