Katelyn Runck Slays In A Figure-Hugging White Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a sexy little white dress. The photographs were taken by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind the vast majority of Katelyn’s smoking-hot snaps.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand bebe, and Katelyn made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself so her audience knew where to get it. The garment featured long sleeves with silver embellishments down the side, and a plunging neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The sleeves were crafted from a semi-sheer fabric while the remainder of the dress was an opaque white, although it was covered from the top to the hem with silver embellished details for some added visual interest.

The silhouette of the look was simple, and it had a form-fitting style that accentuated Katelyn’s toned figure. The hem came just a few inches down her sculpted legs, showing off her incredible thighs and calves to perfection. In the first shot, Katelyn posed with both hands on her waist, emphasizing her slim core, and her brunette locks tumbled down her chest as she gazed off into the distance.

The first photo was cropped so that not all of Katelyn’s lean legs were in the frame, but she shared a full-body shot for the second in the series. Katelyn paired the dress with some strappy high-heeled sandals that added a few extra inches to her height, and gave the look a sultry vibe. She kept one hand on her waist while placing the other on a large floor-to-ceiling set of sliding doors beside her. She gazed directly at the camera with a seductive look.

Katelyn finished off the post, as she frequently does, with a short video clip that showed her in action during the photoshoot. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the share received over 7,700 likes as well as 448 comments within just one hour of going live.

“You can literally wear any outfit and can absolutely slay in it like a real BO$$ LADY,” one follower wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Your sparkle is in your soul! Have a great weekend,” another added, referencing the caption.

“You are looking so beautiful,” another fan remarked.

“Perfection,” another commented simply.

