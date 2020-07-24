Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Booty Gains In Skimpy Black Thong

American model Katya Elise Henry inspired plenty of fans to work out their glutes after she shared some sexy new images of herself on Thursday, July 23, that were meant to promote her 8-week fitness challenge. The bombshell shared the content with her 7.6 million followers on her Instagram account and it quickly became a hit.

The 25-year-old — who is best known for her fitness regimen — photographed herself inside of her residence for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Katya stole the show as she posed directly in front of the mirror, alternating between two different angles. She added some sultriness to the images by pouting and propping her hips out.

Her long brunette hair looked to be styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Katya could be seen grabbing her locks in the first image.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her killer curves that stood out the most, as she flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

Katya rocked a black hoodie that did not conceal much of her figure. The garment featured a very cropped body that just barely covered her chest, displaying her toned midriff in all its glory.

The model teamed the piece with a pair of black panties that did not provide much coverage. The briefs — which were designed in a classic Brazilian-style thong — especially showed off her curvy hips and bodacious derrière. The bottoms additionally were designed with high-waisted sides that again drew attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with a pair of white socks and a number of rings.

In the caption, Katya stated that her “8 week THICC challenge” was back due to its large demand. She further implored her fans to secure their spots through the link in her bio.

The eye-catching series was quickly met with approval and support from fans, amassing more than 250,000 likes in less than a day. Over 1,800 users also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and ensemble.

“Lets go queen,” one fan wrote.

“You look so stunning,” added a second admirer.

“The finest fitness model on social media,” a third individual remarked.

“You are so beautiful,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has share more than one daring look to her social media account this past week. Just on July 22, she stunned her followers once again after she rocked a neon-green bikini that did not leave much to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 93,000 likes.