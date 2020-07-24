Kanye West Is Reportedly Dodging Kim Kardashian’s Calls Amid Bipolar Episode

Kanye West is reportedly avoiding any contact with his wife, Kim Kardashian, amid reports that he is experiencing a bipolar episode, sources told TMZ on Friday. The rapper has reportedly been dodging the makeup mogul’s calls and face-to-face visits since his presidential rally in South Carolina last weekend.

According to TMZ‘s insiders, Kim has attempting to discuss Kanye’s mental health for quite some time, but he is reportedly refusing to hear anything. In addition to calling him repeatedly, she has allegedly flown to their Wyoming ranch twice in attempts to see him. He turned her away in both instances.

Following his first presidential rally in Charleston, South Carolina on July 20, where he alleged that he and Kim considered aborting their first child, North West, Kanye went on an explosive Twitter rant. One of several tweets, now deleted, mentioned the reality star’s attempts to visit him in Wyoming.

“[Kim] was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s’s life yesterday,” the tweet read, according to Popculture.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Kanye’s claims at the rally and in his Twitter rant have reportedly only worsened Kim’s pre-existing concerns for his mental health. The sources revealed that Kim began to worry about her husband in early July during his time in the Dominican Republic. She joined him on the trip and became aware that “something was seriously off.”

Kim returned home shortly after her realization. Kanye then jetted off to South Carolina for his rally without warning.

The “Closed On Sunday” rapper also claimed in a tweet that his wife attempted to cheat on him with Meek Mill, and he has been working on a divorce ever since. Insiders did allege that the couple have been processing a divorce for quite some time, even before the rally, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“They are done. And it’s time for some real work to be done to get everyone healthy and moving forward with their lives,” the source said.

Although Kim has not directly commented on divorce rumors, she did speak out about Kanye’s mental health in a series of Instagram stories this week. She confirmed that her husband is experiencing a bipolar episode, which has been difficult for his loved ones. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a plea for “compassion and empathy” as Kanye works to regain control of his mental health.