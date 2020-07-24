Iskra Lawrence Sizzles In A Revealing Tiger-Print Swimsuit And Jokes That Her Boyfriend ‘Enjoyed The View’

Beauty-positive model Iskra Lawrence may have just given birth, but she is wasting no time impressing her 4.6 million Instagram followers with a new mega-post update where she sizzled in a revealing tiger-print bathing suit.

Iskra has found fame modeling for Aerie — the intimates brand of American Eagle — for which she is also a brand ambassador. The latest ensemble is yet another offering from the brand’s swim line.

The swimsuit featured a deep v faux-wrap neckline that flaunted Lawruence’s cleavage. Spaghetti straps offered support and a tie knotted just beneath the model’s bust to emphasize her curves.

The outfit featured a peek-a-boo accent at the waist, showing off even more of Lawrence’s skin and highlighting her hourglass figure. The rest of the ensemble was a traditional swimsuit cut, offering full coverage for the rest of the British beauty’s torso.

The swimsuit was a combination of black and tan hues that formed a fun tiger print. The colors not only complemented the stone wall that served as Lawrence’s backdrop, but also highlighted her sun-kissed skin.

Lawrence kept the rest of her look casual and simple, remaining fresh-faced to let her natural beauty shine through. Her hair was left natural and un-styled, and her long blond locks cascaded past her shoulders, reaching just above her waist. Her sole accessory was a trendy gold charm necklace.

Lawrence offered five pictures where she modeled the fashionable look while smiling and flaunting her figure in various poses. She also added a short clip that documented her boyfriend Philip Payne’s reaction to her sultry attire.

In her caption, the model thanked her longtime fans while welcoming any new followers. She also joked that Payne had “enjoyed the view” for a fun conclusion to the note.

Fans went wild over the new mega-post update, and awarded the shots over 192,000 likes and more than 850 comments.

“You look incredible! You’ve given me such inspiration and appreciation for my own curves, keep smashing it!” gushed a fan.

“Life changed for me when I got to meet you years ago… you’re so deserving of all the good in your life!” confessed a second, adding an orange heart emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“Beautiful, strong, powerful!” wrote a third, along with the sparkle symbol.

“You’re such a beauty! Love you, your page and everything you do… you encourage me everyday to be my best self!” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a pink heart and prayer hand emoji.

Lawrence had previously wowed fans after sharing a new picture of her little one, writing that she hoped would bring “joy,” as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.