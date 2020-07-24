Lauren Drain Poses At The Beach While Clad In Tiny Red Bikini

Lauren Drain flaunted her bombshell body on Instagram while clad in a tiny red bikini. The sizzling shot captured “The World’s Sexiest Nurse” having some fun in the sun.

Drain was posed in the center of the snapshot and wore a mega-watt smile on her face. The fitness coach posed on wet, glistening sand, and at her back was a sparkly blue ocean with a single wave crashing on the shore. It looked like a great day to soak up some rays, and sunlight spilled over her sculpted body.

Drain kicked her right hip out to the side and faced her chest toward the camera. She bent both arms at the elbow and gathered up a few strands of hair in each hand. The social media star opted to rock a skimpy suit that showed off her killer curves.

The top of the suit boasted a deep red fabric and tiny cups that were spaced far apart on her chest. The suit was lined with black, lace fabric that added another flirty element to its sexy design. It had thin, halterneck straps that tied around her neck and left her shoulders and arms bare.

The model showed off her taut tummy and rocked pair of skimpy bottoms that were worn on her lower half. The front of the piece was decorated with black lace while the sides were red and boasted a double set of strings that stretched beneath her hips. The high-cut design also allowed Drain to show off her shapely thighs.

The fitness coach pulled her long, blond tresses out of her face and wore a pair of black sunglasses that acted as a headband. She wore a silver necklace on her collar and a pair of dangly earrings to add some bling to her beachside look. Drain also rocked a purple pedicure on her toes.

In the caption of the post, she reminded fans that there are only a few days left to join her upcoming fitness challenge that kicks off on Sunday.

The upload has not gone unnoticed by fans. More than 21,000 followers have double-tapped the image while 150-plus have left comments. Many raved over her fit figure while countless others asked questions about her program.

“Where did u get that beautiful bathing suit from?” one fan asked alongside a series of emoji.

“HELLO WONDERFUL WOMEN perfect photo ELEGANT smile glamour outfit your body is amazing sexy tight curves, fantastic muscles brilliant biceps you are absolutely unbelievably beautiful strong motivation,” a second follower gushed.

“Will there be at home variations to the exercises and if so what equipment is recommended?” another Instagrammer asked.