Anllela Sagra Flaunts Curves, Washboard Abs In Sizzling Bra & Panties Pic

Colombian fitness model and social media star Anllela Sagra continued her trend of posting ultra-revealing photos to her popular Instagram feed on Friday, July 24. For her most recent display of skin, curves and muscle tone, the 26-year-old was snapped sitting on the edge of a bathtub in a matching Calvin Klein bra and panties combination that perfectly emphasized the features of her sexy, athletic frame.

In the post’s caption, Sagra credited photographer Pedro Rolle Jr. for composing the shot. His work behind the camera combined with her tempting pose and sultry stare created a visual that once again riled Sagra’s fans and admirers.

Sagra was snapped by Rolle in a medium shot that captured her tight, trim body from head to toe. A shower was visible in the background and the bathtub, floor and walls appeared to be covered with brown marble tile. Despite the room’s pricey appearance, Sagra managed to own the frame with her own statuesque visage.

With her derriere resting on the marble bathtub surround, Sagra elevated her left knee, lifting her corresponding foot from the tile floor in the process. Meanwhile, her right toes touched the tiles. Her slender calves and toned thighs were left completely bare below the black panties that graced her mid-section. So, too, were her rock-hard abdominal muscles and navel, which were prominently displayed just below her shapely bust, which was pleasantly hugged by her tight bra.

Meanwhile, the loose curls of Sagra’s long, dark hair draped down over her shoulders, arms and chest. She further teased by grasping at some its lengthy strands with her right hand, tilting her head backward and peering confidently into the camera’s lens as she did so.

Sagra’s most recent offering on IG proved to be a big hit, inspiring over 70,000 double-taps in just a few hours after having being uploaded. Moreover, a sizable contingent of her followers — of which she has nearly 12 million on IG — were taken aback by the sultry snapshot, with several hundred comments sharing their deep appreciation.

“You are perfect!!” wrote one fan.

“You are absolutely gorgeous @anllela_sagra. Queen!” commented another.

“Beautiful!!! Loving the barefoot pictures,” wrote a third admirer, who added fire emoji for extra emphasis.

One day before donning the Calvin Kleins for this bra and panties shot, Sagra similarly brought the heat by posting an update which featured her sinuous, olive-hued body in a lacy, black lingerie ensemble that left almost nothing to the imagination.