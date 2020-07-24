‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Is Questioned About The Bomb, Rafe Makes A Decision

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, July 24, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of drama as another week wraps up in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see more of the aftermath of Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) wedding day disaster.

The couple were set to have the best day of their lives, but it was ruined with tragedy struck and a bomb went off in the church that was holding many of their closest friends and family members. Now, Ben is missing and everyone will want answers.

Of course, the first and most obvious suspect will be Ciara’s former best friend and ex-maid of honor, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Claire and Ciara have been at each other’s throats for years. While Ciara is the younger sister of Claire’s father, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), the pair were always more like sisters. They grew up together and developed a bond.

However, when the girls got into their teenage years things began to change, and Claire grew jealous of Ciara. Eventually, Claire had a mental breakdown and tried to kill Ciara, which landed her in a mental hospital for two years. When she got out, she immediately tried to fix the relationship and even asked to be Ciara’s maid of honor.

Sadly, when things began to go wrong, Ciara banned Claire from the wedding, and now that the bomb has literally dropped, Claire will be the first person that everyone looks at for answers. She’ll be grilled about everything that’s been happening.

Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will finally make a decision about adopting Allie Horton’s (Lindsay Arnold) baby. Allie offered Rafe the chance to be the child’s father, and because of their family’s entanglement he’s needed some time to think about it.

If Rafe decides he doesn’t want to adopt the unborn child, it seems that Allie may choose her brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) to be the parents to her child.

Elsewhere in Salem, Allie will be in the hospital for observation after she was involved in the wedding day explosion. While she’s fine, her parents Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) will come rushing to her side.

It looks like the family needs to have one more conversation so that everyone knows that Allie is serious about giving her baby up for adoption, and her parents can be on board with the plan.