NeNe Leakes Posts Cryptic Tweet About Working With A ‘Sociopath’ As ‘RHOA’ Star Has Yet To Commit To Season 13

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes posted a cryptic tweet about working with a “sociopath” on Friday. Fans and followers of the actress questioned who she was referring to and, some speculated that her words were aimed at either Bravo or Andy Cohen. The boutique owner has reportedly yet to sign on for Season 13 of the hit southern reality show.

“Have you ever worked with a sociopath who used you for their personal gain to achieve what they want for themselves,” NeNe’s tweet read.

A few of NeNe’s almost 2 million followers wanted to know who she was had in mind, and some thought that The New Normal actress meant executive producer, Andy.

“Oh I think it is towards @Andy that’s such a shame.. he really allowed NeNe to be who she was,” one fan shared.

Others wondered if the Swagg Boutique owner had a co-star in mind when she wrote the tweet. A few followers mentioned The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, Kenya Moore’s name, while others wondered if the mother of two’s subject was a person not affiliated with Bravo. Some thought that NeNe might be pointing to President Donald Trump.

“Like Trump,” one follower suggested.

“I guess you’re referring to your stint on The Apprentice,” another mused.

NeNe was on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011 but quit halfway through the season. After leaving the show, she called the situation “toxic” and acknowledged that she had no regrets about her decision, according to EW.

Others thought that The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had another subject in mind.

“She is talking about that celebrity show! She deleted the YouTube links that she posted two days ago… something is going on,” a fan speculated.

That fan might have been referring to one of NeNe’s latest projects, Celebrity Call Center. The E Network series showcases famous people providing advice over the phone. There is no mention of the program on NeNe’s social media accounts.

All of this speculation comes as NeNe has yet to sign on for Season 13 of the popular series. As The Inquisitr previously reported, filming began recently, but the boutique owner has yet to commit to the series.

Sources confirmed that Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore are returning, and they will be joined by new castmates Drew Sidora and YouTube star LaToya Ali. NeNe has reportedly been waiting on a “fair deal” although her co-stars, except for Porsha, reportedly “don’t care” whether she returns.