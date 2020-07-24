Adam Levine Drops New Maroon 5 Song & Video For ‘Nobody’s Love’

Adam Levine took to Instagram to promote new music from his band Maroon 5, a tune titled “Nobody’s Love.” Adam linked the official clip for the track within the bio on his Instagram page, and in a lengthy missive, the frontman and former Voice coach spoke about the message he hoped fans would take from the new song.

The singer stated he was hopeful the song would give listeners a moment of reflection during this current, unprecedented time in the world. Adam hoped fans would love the new groove for the many ways its words could be interpreted. “Nobody’s Love” is a follow-up to the group’s most recent release, “Memories,” which will be included on Maroon 5’s forthcoming seventh studio album

Adam’s complete statement on the social media site is seen below.

Some of the first to comment on the post were a few of Adam’s famous pals in the music and acting world.

Sammy Hagar, the former lead singer for Van Halen, remarked that he had not listened to the tune as yet but liked it already because of the message he felt it gave listeners. He followed his remark with the hashtag “music heals.”

Actor Oliver Hudson commented that Maroon 5 sounded amazing but joked that his pal’s vocals were “kinda weak.

Fans were impressed by the tune’s message and its overall feel.

“You are the best idol ever! Thank you for this beautiful song,” remarked one follower.

“Thank you, this is amazing,” stated a second fan.

“You are such an inspiration, thank you so much,” said a third Instagram user of Adam’s comments in the share.

In the video, Adam was seen seated on a chair. He sported a full beard and mustache and a shaved head. He was the only member of the fivesome featured in the clip, which was shot by David Dobkin, the director of the band’s videos for “Sugar,” “Girls Like You,” and “Memories,” reported Billboard. The clip was reportedly filmed on an iPhone.

While Adam has said that “Nobody’s Love” could be interpreted the way the listener feels appropriate to their own situation, the video appeared to generate its own storyline. While the singer sang alone, seated in a chair, he smoked marijuana. A note that was attributed to the ACLU at the end of the video called for the decriminalization of the drug.

The band was set to begin a tour to share their new album with their followers this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tour has now been rescheduled for 2021 with stops across North America.