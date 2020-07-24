Madison Woolley Rocks The Tiniest Bikini In Racy Instagram Photo

Madison Woolley put her dangerous curves and ample assets on display in her latest Instagram upload. The sizzling photo posted on July 24 featured the Australian model dressed in a teeny tiny two-piece swimsuit that showed some serious skin.

In the racy snapshot, Madison was seen casually posing outdoors at the beach. According to the geotag, she was in Gold Coast, Australia. She sat on a white towel on the sand with her knees bent. Her right leg was tucked under her body, while the other was out. She raised her chin and looked to the side with a big smile on her face as she tugged at her bottoms.

Some parts of her skin, such as her face and thighs, glowed under the warm sunshine. Behind her, the sand stretched off into the distance, as well as the cloudless blue sky.

Madison rocked a white bikini that showcased her bombshell curves. The top featured teeny-tiny triangle-style cups that barely covered her perky chest. A glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline exposed a nice view of her décolletage, as the garment had a tight fit that accentuated her cleavage. The straps that provided support went over her shoulders with another pair tied around her back.

She wore a pair of skimpy bottoms. The low-cut waistline allowed her to show plenty of skin across her toned midsection. A lot of avid fans went crazy over her taut stomach, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The tiny waistband clung to her slim waist down to her curvy hips. The color of her swimwear emphasized her tan.

Madison sported a few accessories with her sexy attire, including a pair of hoop earrings and a watch. She wore her blond hair in a center part and styled straight. Its strands fell over her shoulders.

The influencer wrote a short caption, expressing her thoughts about her preferred weather. Like many of her posted pictures, this new addition proved to be a popular one. As of this writing, the image received more than 23,300 likes and over 220 comments. Some admirers dropped adoring messages, while countless others opted to express their feelings for the model with various emoji.

“With that smile of yours, no cloud would dare come near. You are so beautiful!” one of her fans wrote.

“Wonderful and perfect as always. I love your bathing suit! You can pull anything off,” added another follower.

“Oh, Maddie. You are absolutely hot! This photo makes me want to go to have fun under the sun,” gushed a third social media user.