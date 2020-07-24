Coon Cheese To Be Removed From Supermarkets Over Concerns Of Racist Connotations In Its Name

The manufacturer of an Australian brand of cheese called “Coon Cheese” will retire the product’s controversial name, The Age reported.

The brand of cheese had been a thing in the Land Down Under for nearly 100 years. And for two decades, indigenous rights activist Stephen Hagan had fought for the name of the product to be changed, saying that the name has racist connotations.

The word “coon,” short for “raccoon,” has been used as a racist slur to refer to a Black person for centuries, according to Dictionary.com, in the United States as well as Australia. In the U.S., the term lent itself to an entire genre of songs used in minstrel shows, including the once-popular song “Zip Coon.”

So keen was Hagan to have the cheese’s name changed that he made a complaint — unsuccessfully — to Australia’s Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission.

“I don’t take delight in doing it, but I was offended by these things and I felt it was something I could do. I had capacity to do it,” he said.

AlbanyColley / Pixabay

The manufacturer, Saputo, had refused to change the product’s name, saying that it was not intended to be racist and that it was named for its founder, having been given its name in 1926 by American Edward William Coon.

However, on Friday the company announced that, following a thorough review, the time has come to retire the product’s moniker.

“We believe we all share in the responsibility to eliminate racism in all its forms and we feel this is an important step we must take to uphold this commitment,” the company said in a statement.

The manufacturer promised to come up with a new name for its product, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, but did not release a timetable for when that will happen.

Hagan, however, is not done with his campaign to have Australian supermarkets and convenience stores purged of products with racist names.

“I would like to change Samboy chips. I would like to get rid of golliwogs from stores and supermarkets,” he said.

In the United States, other brands of consumer goods have also taken a look at the names of their products in the wake of the George Floyd protests, which have brought attention to examples of racism not just in policing, but in other areas of daily life, such as consumer goods. For example, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the manufacturer of Aunt Jemima has decided to retire the name and imagery of all products in that line. The name and character archetype have their origins in minstrel shows.