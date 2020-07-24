WWE Rumors: Two Top Superstars Have Reportedly Joined Their Respective Brands’ Writing Teams

Despite their respective absences from the ring, it appears that Edge and Daniel Bryan are helping WWE in other ways, as both men have reportedly been included in the writing teams of their respective brands.

Citing a report from Dave Meltzer on this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, PWMania wrote that Edge and Bryan have “significant creative influence” on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, respectively, and have apparently been included in the brands’ writing teams. This, as explained by WrestlingNews.co in a separate report, might explain why Edge has specifically been given more leeway than others to cut unscripted promos on the red brand’s programming.

Edge is expected to miss several months of action after suffering a torn triceps at last month’s Backlash pay-per-view. He was originally supposed to conclude his feud with Randy Orton with a match next month at SummerSlam, but due to his injury, the rivalry is now expected to come to an end in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania 37 next year.

As Orton has been rumored to be due for a run as WWE Champion in the near future, it’s not clear whether the supposed WrestleMania encounter with Edge will have the title on the line.

As for Bryan, the new rumors on his creative involvement came four months after he had revealed on The Bellas Podcast that he is planning to move away from being a full-time wrestler once his contract expires, as cited by Bleacher Report. While he said that he plans to compete in occasional matches when he becomes a part-time performer, he said that he wants to focus on causes related to climate change and other similar issues, as opposed to working in other capacities in the wrestling industry.

Much like Edge, Bryan has also been away from the ring for some time, as he and his wife, Brie Bella, expect the birth of their second child. He had last wrestled in late May, during a taping where he lost to AJ Styles in the tournament finals for the vacant Intercontinental Championship.

While the details were sparse regarding the scope of Edge and Bryan’s purported influence behind the scenes, WWE’s creative team has undergone some major changes since the company removed Paul Heyman as executive director of Monday Night Raw. As a result of this move, Bruce Prichard has been overseeing the direction of storylines on both Raw and SmackDown, though it’s unclear whether both brands’ writing teams are still consolidated as they were last month.