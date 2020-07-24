‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Says She ‘Cannot Wait’ To Make San Diego Her New Home

The Bravo beauty will make a major move next month.

Scheana Shay is excited to make a major move that’s far away from her Vanderpump Rules workplace, SUR. The singer and reality star recently teased that she’s moving to San Diego with her boyfriend Brock Davies, and now she says she can’t wait to get packing.

“San Diego, I cannot wait to make you my new home!” Scheana wrote in a Twitter post.

The 35-year-old Bravo beauty added a beach umbrella and roller coaster emoji to her post, which caused some commenters to speculate on what neighborhood she’s headed to.

“Is this code for Mission Beach?” one follower asked, referencing the boardwalk beach town that’s adjacent to Belmont Park.

“You know it!!” Scheana replied.

When other fans lamented that they won’t see Scheana around West Hollywood anymore, the reality star said she hasn’t been in WeHo at all since February, but that once SUR reopens, she will be back. The Lisa Vanderpump-owned eatery where Scheana works as a part-time waitress has been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Scheana told her social media followers that she and Brock were approved for their “dream condo” in San Diego.

“Moving in 3 weeks! Ahhhhhhh!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.

She didn’t give details on the dream home, but when one commenter asked if she’ll have a “big glam room” in her house, she wrote that there’s a full vanity area in the master bathroom.

When some followers questioned the distance of her new place from the base for her Bravo series, she noted that the show won’t be filming anytime soon due to the health pandemic.

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Scheana has lived all over the place while juggling multiple jobs and filming the long-running reality TV hit.

Last year, her co-stars weren’t thrilled by her past move to Marina del Ray, which was also a bit of a haul from the SUR-related action. Scheana also has a Palm Springs vacation home, and she also lived in Las Vegas for six months while headlining a show.

While she’s in a committed relationship with Brock, who owns a gym in their new California city, this move could be a more permanent one for Scheana. She did tell fans that “once work picks back up,” she will get a smaller place in Los Angeles.

Of course, the fate of Vanderpump Rules remains in limbo nearly two months after four cast members were fired from the series in the fallout from a racism scandal. The hit Bravo show has yet to be picked up for a ninth season.