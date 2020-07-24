Perrie Edwards Stuns Fans In Crop Top & Joggers For Latest Outfit Post

Perrie Edwards — who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The singer released dropped a new single, “Holiday,” with her group and is using the social media platform to promote the track.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a light cream crop top with thin straps. The garment was tied-up at the front with a large bow and helped display her decolletage and midriff. Edwards paired the ensemble with high-waisted nude-colored joggers and kept her nails short with a coat of polish. The blond beauty styled half her hair down with the rest clipped back. She left the front to frame out her face. Edwards accessorized herself with earrings and a number of necklaces, one which featured a gold moon pendant.

She treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the X Factor winner was captured from the thighs-up. Edwards placed both hands to her bottoms and tilted her head to the left. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and was caught in natural lighting which showcased her blue eyes beautifully.

In the next slide, Edwards was snapped outdoors in front of a white brick wall. She gave the camera a fierce stare and rested both arms beside her.

For her caption, Edwards told fans that the new Little Mix single, “Holiday,” is out now and that she’s in love with it.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 384,000 likes and over 4,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.4 million followers.

“THIS LEWK!! STOP UR KILLING US,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“YOU SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO LOOK THIS GOOD PLS,” another person shared.

“Hun stop snapping! You’ve already snatched my wigs twice today,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m so in love with you tbh,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Edwards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker wowed in a navy-and-brown sports bra that had the Calvin Klein logo written across the bottom. She completed the outfit with high-waisted matching panties and a pair of loose-fitted light blue jeans that she left unbuttoned. Edwards sported her short blond hair down and accessorized with a thin nose ring and no other visible jewelry.