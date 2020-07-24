Khloe Terae Performs Splits In Tiny Black Bikini, Flaunts Round Booty By The Ocean

Khloe Terae took a moment to show off her insane flexibility in a new Instagram post on Thursday. The m0del shared a series of images in which performed a few splits while rocking a skimpy black bikini on the beach. Her two-piece left very little to the imagination and perfectly showcased her pert derriere.

The photos showed Khloe posing where the water met the sand in Sardegna del Sud, according to the post’s geotag. A cluster of rocks lined the beach and larger tree-covered mountains could be seen in the background. A single boat floated on the water in the distance. It looked to be a mostly clear and sunny day as Khloe’s glowing skin soaked up the rays. The scenery was certainly breathtaking, but fans were likely focused on the acrobatic model.

Khloe’s all-black look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that ran over her shoulders and around her back. The plunging neckline hardly covered her chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. The top cut off just below her busty, so the babe’s ample cleavage spilled out.

Khloe paired the top with a cheeky high-cut bikini bottom. The waistband came up high above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Additionally, the high cuts exposed her plump booty and shapely legs.

Khloe accessorized her outfit with a silver pendant necklace and silver bracelets. She pulled her blond locks back in a loose and messy bun, though many strands fell out and framed her face.

In all of the photos, Khloe did a front split with one knee slightly bent. The dancer pointed her toes elegantly in a way that elongated her pins. She curved her back and popped out her chest. In some images, she raised her arms above her head, while in others the babe leaned her arms back in the sand.

The post received more than 8,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Damnnnnn girl,” one fan said.

“Absolutely stunning my friend,” another user added.

“What a beautiful body and lady,” a third follower wrote.

“Beautiful view and a gorgeous girl,” a fourth fan said.

Khloe always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post, she posed by a bubble bath in a lilac bikini that showed off her curves.